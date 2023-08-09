Northland Capmk Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $32.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.