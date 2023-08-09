Monster Beverage Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monster Beverage in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,012,057 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.