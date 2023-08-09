DA Davidson Comments on LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 million and a P/E ratio of 33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $6,934,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

