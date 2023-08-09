Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE NVRO opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $731.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,331,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $50,205,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

