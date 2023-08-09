ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $16.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.52.

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 890,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 153,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.