Analysts Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price at $7.59

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

OLPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.23 on Friday. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

