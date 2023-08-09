Critical Analysis: Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) & Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) and Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Finning International shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Distribution Solutions Group and Finning International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finning International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Distribution Solutions Group currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.26%. Finning International has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.21%. Given Finning International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finning International is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Finning International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $1.15 billion 1.00 $7.41 million $1.16 42.66 Finning International N/A N/A N/A $1.76 18.80

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Finning International. Finning International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Finning International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group 1.68% 6.77% 3.04% Finning International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Finning International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits supporting the technology, aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain solutions; and develops and implements vendor managed inventory and kitting programs to high-specification manufacturing customers. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc. sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers. It also provides augers, backhoes, bale grabs, bale spears, blades, brooms, brush cutters, buckets-backhoe rear, buckets-compact wheel loaders, buckets-mining shovels, buckets-skid steer loaders, buckets-telehandlers, couplers-excavators, couplers-loaders, flail mowers, forks, generator set enclosures, grapples, hammers, mulchers, multi-processors, pulverizers, rakes, rippers, shears, snow products, stump grinders, tillers, trenchers, and winches. In addition, it offers power systems for electric power generation, oil and gas, industrial, and marine, as well as aftermarket services. Further, the company provides aftercare, fluid analysis, finning managed, financing, warranty, customer training solutions, as well as rebuilds, rentals, and repair services. It serves agriculture, construction, forestry, mining, pipeline, and power generation industries, as well as private enterprise and government. The company was formerly known as Finning Ltd. and changed its name to Finning International Inc. in April 1997. Finning International Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

