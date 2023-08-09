Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $14.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Amplitude stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $453,395.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

