Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $49.80

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. Viasat has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,207 shares of company stock valued at $54,138. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

