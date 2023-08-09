Head-To-Head Comparison: Marcus (NYSE:MCS) vs. BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Marcus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marcus and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00 BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Marcus currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Marcus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

This table compares Marcus and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus -0.29% 1.02% 0.44% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marcus and BuzzFeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $677.39 million 0.77 -$11.97 million ($0.16) -102.93 BuzzFeed $412.27 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marcus.

Summary

Marcus beats BuzzFeed on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. Its Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. The company also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships. The company is based in Rye, New York.

