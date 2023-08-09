Head to Head Analysis: Comba Telecom Systems (COBJF) vs. Its Competitors

Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “Communication Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Comba Telecom Systems to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Comba Telecom Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A Comba Telecom Systems Competitors -16.71% -40.19% -5.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Comba Telecom Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comba Telecom Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comba Telecom Systems Competitors 64 577 986 6 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comba Telecom Systems currently has a consensus target price of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 927.03%. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 174.48%. Given Comba Telecom Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Comba Telecom Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

11.0% of Comba Telecom Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comba Telecom Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A -17.40 Comba Telecom Systems Competitors $179.12 million -$9.23 million 124.66

Comba Telecom Systems’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Comba Telecom Systems. Comba Telecom Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Comba Telecom Systems beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services. The company provides base station antennas and subsystems; network system products, and open RAN products, as well as in-depth coverage solutions; and technical support, value-added, and repairing services. It also engages in the trading and marketing of wireless telecommunications network system equipment; manufacture and sale of intelligent machinery; research and development, and trading of digital microwave system equipment; and provision of hardware and software solutions and services. The company serves the airport, education, government and public safety, healthcare, hospitality, retail, stadium, and transportation industries. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

