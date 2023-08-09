Comparing Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and WesBanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 2.84 $8.79 million $3.24 7.16 WesBanco $631.05 million 2.60 $192.11 million $3.07 9.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.2% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Harleysville Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Harleysville Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harleysville Financial and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 0 5 0 0 2.00

WesBanco has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.29%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 33.67% 14.39% 1.38% WesBanco 26.04% 8.52% 1.15%

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats WesBanco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. Further, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

