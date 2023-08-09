Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) versus Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Head-To-Head Review

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) and Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and Aritzia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends 2.88% 0.50% 0.15% Aritzia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 2 2 0 2.50 Aritzia 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings for Citi Trends and Aritzia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Citi Trends currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.90%. Aritzia has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.32%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Citi Trends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citi Trends and Aritzia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $795.01 million 0.22 $58.89 million $2.71 7.82 Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Aritzia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. The company also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, it offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. The company provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.