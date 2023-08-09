Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $24.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ERF

Enerplus Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

ERF stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.