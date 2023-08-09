Critical Review: Voice Assist (VSST) & Its Peers

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Voice Assist to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Voice Assist and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -31.19% -252.63% -7.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.13 Voice Assist Competitors $433.18 million -$13.01 million 728.72

This table compares Voice Assist and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Voice Assist’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Voice Assist and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 412 1704 3981 38 2.59

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 32.17%. Given Voice Assist’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Voice Assist

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

