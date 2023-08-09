eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $49.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

