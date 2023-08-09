Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $28.14

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

