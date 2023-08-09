Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Target Price at GBX 9,436.17

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,436.17 ($120.59).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($117.57) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($126.52) to GBX 9,967 ($127.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.04) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($108.49), for a total transaction of £939,222.96 ($1,200,284.93). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 121,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,735,167 and sold 161,114 shares valued at $1,340,196,808. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,274 ($105.74) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,052 ($90.12) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($112.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,402.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,021.10. The firm has a market cap of £41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,883.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 35.70 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,014.18%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

