Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.58. 708,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,714,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Specifically, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,516,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,824,333.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,516,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,824,333.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $115,672.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 312,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,253. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Fastly Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.