ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00. The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 3066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $899.83 million during the quarter.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1273 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

