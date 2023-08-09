KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 1832496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after buying an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after buying an additional 260,606 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

