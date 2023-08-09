Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $147.80 and last traded at $146.20, with a volume of 738504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.57.

The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.90.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

