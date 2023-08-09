Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Trading 4.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00. The stock traded as high as $3,207.88 and last traded at $3,205.48. 234,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 325,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,063.16.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,048.85.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,759.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2,627.24. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

