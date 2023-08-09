Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $62.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 550,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,279,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TNDM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

