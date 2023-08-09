National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $65.86. Approximately 9,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 60,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $282.58 million for the quarter.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,758.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National HealthCare news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,758.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 131.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3,137.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National HealthCare



National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

