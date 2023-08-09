ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $138.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ICF International traded as high as $129.95 and last traded at $129.21, with a volume of 31626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.57.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,552,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,669,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

