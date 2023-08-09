Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Semrush shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 121,175 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $50,815.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,835,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 590,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

