ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 1,468,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,498,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Specifically, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,858 shares of company stock worth $20,991,120. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

