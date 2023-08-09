TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 1,260,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,593,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 282.55%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.