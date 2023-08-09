UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $120.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. UFP Industries traded as high as $104.01 and last traded at $103.92, with a volume of 64356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

