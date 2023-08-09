Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Perdoceo Education traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 176,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 363,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $205,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 55.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

