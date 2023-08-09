Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Trinseo traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.36. 38,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 415,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.
The stock has a market cap of $481.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.16%.
Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.
