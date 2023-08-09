Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

ECPG stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $6,875,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 55,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

