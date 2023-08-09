William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $84.63 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 873,422 shares of company stock valued at $64,603,915. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 887.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

