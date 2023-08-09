KeyCorp Weighs in on Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CWST stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,670,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 454,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.