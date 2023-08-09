Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.61 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

