Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) & James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Critical Comparison

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) and Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Trisura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

James River Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 68.25%. Trisura Group has a consensus target price of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 128.76%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than James River Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $813.70 million 0.75 $30.97 million $0.52 31.29 Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trisura Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 2.97% 14.57% 1.59% Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

James River Group beats Trisura Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, light manufacturing, other light to medium hazard risks, as well as fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and other insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

