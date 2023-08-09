Analyzing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 26.37% 10.66% 1.36% SiriusPoint 3.52% 4.86% 0.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maiden and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $58.13 million 3.27 -$60.04 million $0.51 3.67 SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.82 -$386.80 million $0.37 28.38

Analyst Ratings

Maiden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiriusPoint. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Maiden and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Maiden has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maiden beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites reinsurance risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

