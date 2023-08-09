Reviewing Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caribou Biosciences and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 3 8 0 2.73

Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.20%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $54.45, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 28.97 -$99.42 million ($1.78) -3.67 Halozyme Therapeutics $660.12 million 8.64 $202.13 million $1.31 33.06

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -737.81% -34.99% -28.40% Halozyme Therapeutics 25.76% 184.32% 16.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Caribou Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; NOCDURNA, a sublingual tablet to treat nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria; TLANDO, an oral formulation for testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of multiple blood cancer; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergy and immunology; Sumatriptan injection for migraines; exenatide and teriparatide injections; Makena, a progestin drug to reduce the risk of preterm birth; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

