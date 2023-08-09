Contrasting Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GigCapital5 and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44% Star Equity -0.99% 16.11% 5.84%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares GigCapital5 and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigCapital5 and Star Equity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Star Equity $112.15 million 0.13 -$5.25 million ($0.19) -5.00

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Equity beats GigCapital5 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

(Get Free Report)

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.