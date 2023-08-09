Head to Head Review: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $36.66 million N/A $468.26 million $52.93 0.65 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $210.85 million 1.40 -$40.83 million ($1.79) -3.20

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

52.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,127.38% 63.75% 42.88% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -34.44% 3.08% 0.82%

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

