Critical Analysis: Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) & Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)

Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seatrium and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seatrium N/A N/A N/A Airbus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Seatrium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seatrium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airbus 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seatrium and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Airbus has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.11%. Given Airbus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airbus is more favorable than Seatrium.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seatrium and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seatrium N/A N/A N/A $0.27 0.37 Airbus N/A N/A N/A $2.12 67.95

Seatrium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Seatrium pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 110.0%. Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seatrium pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Airbus pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Airbus beats Seatrium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seatrium

Seatrium Limited provides offshore and marine engineering solutions. It operates through two segments: Rigs & Floaters, Repairs & Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialised Shipbuilding; and Ship Chartering. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs. It is also involved in the repair, refurbishment, retrofitting, life-extension, upgrading, and conversion of vessels; specialised projects, including jumboisation and dejumboisation; and gas carriers, marine and offshore structures, cruise ships, ferries, mega-yachts, floating production vessels, MODUs, tankers, containers, and cargo ships. In addition, the company offers afloat and emergency repair, underwater cleaning and repair, main engine maintenance and repair, steel and pipe work, electrical and instrumentation repair, motor rewind repair, tank cleaning, sludge and oily waste disposal, staging work, hydro jetting and hydro/vacuum blasting, riding crew and voyage repair, specialized workshop repair and reconditioning, vessel towage and port clearance arrangement, navigation, automation, safety, and fire protection services. Further, it offers integrated production facilities, utility and living quarters, compression and power generation, wellhead and risers, and jacket platforms; topside modules; onshore LNG and plant modules; and substation platforms and wind turbine foundations. Additionally, it designs and builds sophisticated, specialized, gas value chain, ferry, RoPax, cruise, renewable energy and offshore support, naval support and security, and research and scientific survey vessels. The company was formerly known as Sembcorp Marine Ltd and changed its name to Seatrium Limited in April 2023. Seatrium Limited was incorporated in 1963 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

