Head to Head Survey: Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) vs. Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) and Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Wacker Chemie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -349.82% -127.83% Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Wacker Chemie shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wacker Chemie 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and Wacker Chemie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Wacker Chemie has a consensus target price of $143.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.63%. Given Wacker Chemie’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wacker Chemie is more favorable than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Wacker Chemie’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A -$14.31 million ($0.62) -0.09 Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A $4.02 38.12

Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wacker Chemie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wacker Chemie beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas. The Wacker Polymers division provides binders and polymeric additives, such as dispersible polymer powder and vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions, which are used in construction, paper, adhesive, paint, coating, and basic chemical industries. The Wacker Biosolutions division offers customized biotech and catalog products for fine chemicals, such as pharmaceutical proteins, vaccines, cyclodextrins, cysteine, polyvinyl acetate solid resins, and acetylacetone for pharmaceutical actives, food additives, and agrochemicals. The Wacker Polysilicon division produces hyperpure polysilicon for use in semiconductor and solar sectors. Wacker Chemie AG was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company operates as a subsidiary of Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH.

