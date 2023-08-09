Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Target Price at $83.33

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

