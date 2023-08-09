Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) & NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Financial Analysis

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr Price Group and NEXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 0.96 NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 21.71

Mr Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Mr Price Group and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mr Price Group pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.8%. NEXT pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mr Price Group pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NEXT pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mr Price Group and NEXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr Price Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NEXT 2 3 3 0 2.13

NEXT has a consensus target price of $7,014.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8,240.41%. Given NEXT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NEXT is more favorable than Mr Price Group.

Summary

NEXT beats Mr Price Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room. The company also provides credit services and insurance products, as well as mobile devices and accessories, and value-added services. It serves its customers through an omni-channel retail distribution of 1,721 corporate-owned stores and 8 franchised stores in Africa, as well as through its online channels. Mr Price Group Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

