Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Critical Analysis

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IN8bio and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00

IN8bio presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 612.25%. Curis has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 830.09%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than IN8bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -125.05% -94.12% Curis -471.71% -116.63% -46.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IN8bio and Curis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.34) -0.87 Curis $10.16 million 6.13 -$56.67 million ($0.50) -1.29

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IN8bio has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of IN8bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curis beats IN8bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-clinical development candidate, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

