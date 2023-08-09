ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

