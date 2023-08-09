ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

