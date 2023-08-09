Affimed’s (AFMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Affimed Price Performance

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

