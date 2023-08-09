Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $107.19 and last traded at $107.14. 506,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,611,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.19.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.