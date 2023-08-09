Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.25. 56,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 311,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
Separately, TheStreet cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $940.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.
Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.18%.
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
