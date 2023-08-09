Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.25. 56,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 311,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,816 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 446,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $940.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.18%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.